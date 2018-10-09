Hurricane Michael, high tide pushes water up across the Coast

As Hurricane Michael churns in the Gulf of Mexico a high tide on the Mississippi Gulf Coast gives people some extra water to play in.
By
Waves slam Alabama beach as Hurricane Michael nears

Weather

Waves slam Alabama beach as Hurricane Michael nears

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Oct. 8 as Hurricane Michael continued to barrel toward the Gulf of Mexico. “Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter,” Ivey said.

Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Weather

Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on Sept. 10, 2018, as parts of the U.S. braces for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service