Storm produces scattered power outages, downed power lines on I-5

Update: The state Department of Transportation says the power lines have been removed.
A storm rolling through the Olympia area Tuesday morning has left about 1,000 customers without power and knocked down power lines across Interstate 5, according to Puget Sound Energy and the state Department of Transportation.
The Puget Sound Outage map shows power out in south Thurston County, Tumwater, Olympia and east Thurston County.
Power lines also have reportedly been knocked down across I-5 near the Lewis County/Thurston County line, according to WSDOT.
Expect traffic delays in the area.
The December storm is expected to largely blow through the region on Tuesday.
