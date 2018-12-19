Ready for more wind? 60 mph gusts to blow through Tacoma on Thursday

Winds will be strong and steady Thursday, with gusts possibly reaching 60 mph.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch advising of 25 to 40 mph winds, with up to 60 mph gusts, in Tacoma, Seattle, Bellevue, Everett and Bremerton.
“Mother nature is throwing everything in her cupboard against us this week,” Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, wrote in his blog.
It’ll start to get windy around sunrise, peak in the afternoon and wind down by the evening.
Forecasters said the peak hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The storm will also bring rain, although the sun should make an appearance Friday and Saturday before rain returns Sunday.
Up to a half inch of rain is expected Thursday, according to the Weather Service.
The weather is expected to be worse around the coast, with higher winds and possible flooding.
By Wednesday, swells had already reached 20 feet and they were expected to rise Thursday.
Officials also warned of power outages, downed trees and snapped tree branches.
The windstorm is just another notch in a weird weather week.
There was a major windstorm Friday, heavy snow in the mountains, a deluge of rain and a tornado that struck just south of Port Orchard.
“Meteorological heaven for those who like a good storm,” Mass wrote.
