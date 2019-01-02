Wet, windy and kind of warm: Storm takes aim at Washington

Another storm has Washington in its crosshairs. This one is expected to give the South Sound a slight break from strong winds but still bring plenty of rain.
The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for up to an inch of rain in Tacoma and an inch and a half in Olympia from the frontal system arriving Wednesday evening.
Heavy rain is forecast for the Olympics and the North Cascades. A flood watch is in effect for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit, Whatcom and Snohomish counties.
The National Weather Service has issued an wind advisory beginning 6 a.m. Thursday.
Tacoma, along with the rest of lower Puget Sound, will escape the high winds. The coast will not.
The forecast calls for winds of 25-40 miles per hour with gusts to 60 miles per hour all along the Pacific Ocean and in Puget Sound from Everett north. The breezy conditions will peak on Thursday and continue into Friday.
The Weather Service said this storm will not be as strong as the Dec. 20 storm which brought power outages across the region.
Temperatures will be warm for a winter storm with a high of 50 degrees on Thursday in the South Sound. Lows will be in the low 40s.
The Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the storm.
The Cascades and Olympics will get another layer of snow above 3,000 feet. Accumulations could total six to 11 inches. Snow levels will rise to 5,000 feet on Thursday.
The bulk of the precipitation will hit Thursday. The weekend forecast calls for a chance rain in the region.
