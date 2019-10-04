Cold-air funnel cloud makes an appearance in south Thurston County

A cold-air funnel cloud or weak tornado reportedly touched down in south Thurston County Friday afternoon, but no damage or injuries were reported.

West Thurston Fire posted on Facebook that it got reports of a cold-air funnel cloud about 2:30 p.m. between Grand Mound and Tenino. National Weather Service said it appeared to be a weak tornado that briefly touched down south of the South Sound Speedway.

Funnel clouds are rare fall and spring weather phenomenon here. Cold-air funnels form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold, according to West Thurston Fire. The funnels are usually harmless, but can touch down and cause minor damage.

The Weather Service said it will not send a survey team to check out the site unless it receives reports of damage or injuries.

Some areas of south county also had heavy rain and hail Friday afternoon.