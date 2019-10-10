Yeah, it was cold this morning. Record-breaking cold, actually.

SHARE COPY LINK

So this is fall?

The National Weather Service in Seattle says the Olympia area’s low Thursday morning was 26 degrees, breaking the record of 27 degrees set in 1972.

A freeze warning was in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday, though an earlier freezing fog advisory was canceled.

Some good news: Temperatures were expected to reach the high 50s Thursday, meaning we’re due to warm up any minute now.

Olympia broke another record with Wednesday’s low of 26 degrees, breaking the record set in 1985 of 28 degrees.