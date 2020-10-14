Stormy weather leaves some without power Wednesday, SR 121 closed at Maytown

Stormy weather continued to wreak havoc on South Sound trees and power lines into Tuesday evening, closing roads and leaving some residents still without power Wednesday morning.

National Weather Service data from the Olympia Regional Airport shows winds picked up multiple times throughout the day Tuesday. About 1 p.m., winds were moving at 21 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 — conditions calmed significantly by about 7 p.m.

About 6:37 p.m., a post from the State Department of Transportation Tacoma Twitter account shows that State Route 121 in Tumwater and State Route 3 north of Shelton were blocked due to downed trees and power lines.

Crews with Puget Sound Energy arrived at the Tumwater scene, near the entrance to Millersylvania State Park, about 8:45 p.m., according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke. They had to clear power lines before fire crews could cut up the fallen tree, he tweeted.

The road near Maytown remained fully closed as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to Trooper Burke.

State Route 3 near Deer Creek in Mason County was blocked in both directions as of 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet from Trooper Chelsea Hodgson, but traffic was alternating by about 6 p.m. By 7 p.m., crews were tending to downed lines. Crews were able to clear that area overnight, according to WSDOT.

About 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, PSE’s map showed outages still scattered throughout the South Sound, many with a listed cause of “Trees/Vegetation.”

According to a 7 a.m. update on the utility company’s website, about 10,000 customers were still without power and service had been restored to more than 200,000. Power was expected to be restored for Thurston County customers by about 6 p.m., the update reads. The outage map shows up-to-date restoration time estimates.

Much calmer conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday, Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with NWS in Seattle, told The Olympian. There may be some lingering showers, he said, but winds are expected to reach 5-15 miles-per-hour, at the most. Rain is expected to return Friday.

The storm killed one person in Western Washington. A Key Peninsula man clearing his driveway of storm debris was hit and killed by a falling limb Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

