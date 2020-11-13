Gusty winds cause power outages, road closures Friday

Gusty winds led to power outages across Western Washington Friday, causing tree limb damage and blowing away loose items.

Puget Sound Energy reported just over 100 outages around noon Friday, affecting over 41,000 customers. The wind comes as a major storm hit the region, bringing coastal rain and mountain snow. The energy provider tweeted Friday that its crews were working quickly to restore power.

Thurston County Public Works reported five road closures by 11 a.m. Friday, including at Oyster Bay Road Northwest near U.S, Highway 101, the 500 block of Cooper Point Road Northwest, 46th Avenue Northwest at Cooper Point Road Northwest and the 3800 block of Waldrick Road.

The county attributed each closure to a tree blocking the road. A fifth closure reopened at 173rd Avenue Southwest at Sargent Road Southwest.

Road closures are being updated on the county public works website.

The National Weather Service forecast locally gusty winds through Saturday but ruled out a high wind event, according to a Friday morning briefing. The strongest winds are expected along the coast, from Olympia south, near Whatcom and Skagit counties, and in the San Juan Islands.

The winds are expected to ease Saturday afternoon, but rain and mountain snow will continue into next week with heavy showers potentially arriving Monday.

Thurston County dispatch reported no major injuries due to the wind as of 1 p.m. Friday.