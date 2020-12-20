The Olympian Logo
Saturday storm brought a lot of rain. Round 2 could bring even more to the Olympia area

More than an inch of rain fell in the Olympia area on Saturday and a second system is expected to bring even more, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Through Monday, the Olympia area could see upwards of 1.5 inches, said meteorologist Dustin Guy.

Despite the forecast, area rivers are not expected to reach flood stage, he said.

The wetter but warmer system will push temperatures into the lower 50s, but once it passes through the area, colder weather will return, he said. By Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to fall to 31 or 32 degrees.

There’s a chance of breaking a rainfall record on Monday. The record for Dec. 21 is 1.69 inches, which was set in 1955.

On Saturday, 1.27 inches of rain fell here. Although it felt like a lot, the record for Dec. 19 for the area is 2.17 inches, which was set in 2019, Guy said.

After Monday, the week is expected to be dry through Thursday, then Christmas Day is expected to be wet.

“Don’t bet on a dry afternoon,” Guy said.

Average rainfall in Olympia for the month of December is 7.5 inches.

