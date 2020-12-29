Rain and wind forecast to blow in the new year in the Olympia area

Two weather systems will bring more rain and gusty conditions to the Olympia area to welcome 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

The first weather system was to arrive late Tuesday or early Wednesday and last through Thursday morning, ending before the new year arrives at midnight, said meteorologist Mary Butwin.

The second system, which will be a little stronger, will run through Sunday, she said.

Although it will rain throughout the remainder of the week, no rainfall records are threatened.

On Dec. 30, 1970, 2.5 inches of rain fell in the Olympia area, and that record likely will stand, she said.

The first system will bring breezy conditions, with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour, and up to an inch of rain through Thursday morning, Butwin said.

The second system is expected to bring more than an inch of rain through Sunday. There is a chance of flooding on the flood-prone Skokomish River in Mason County, Butwin said.