Freezing temperatures, chance of snow in the Olympia area this week

This much is certain: It is going to be cold this week in the Olympia area, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

But whether it’s going to snow, and how much, is not as clear.

The best chance for snow is expected Tuesday through Thursday, said NWS meteorologist Carly Kovacik.

The area could see some snow at elevations under 500 feet, or a rain/snow mix that might produce less than an inch of snow, she said. Above that elevation, such as in the Black Hills, there is the possibility of more snow.

At the very least, bundle up because it’s definitely going to feel like winter. Daytime high temperatures are expected to do no better than the low 40s, while overnight temperatures could sink as low as the upper 20s in some areas, Kovacik said.

By the weekend, overnight temperatures will warm a bit, but not by much, climbing into the mid to upper 30s, she said.

Although it has been drier in the Olympia area in recent days, January here still is well ahead of its typical precipitation for the month. So far, 10.3 inches of rain have fallen, which is about 4 inches ahead of normal for the month and the year, according to National Weather Service data.