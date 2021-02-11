Weather

Here are schools and other entities shut down Friday by the snow

By The Olympian staff

Motorists make their way down Old Highway 99 in Tumwater Thursday afternoon as snow falls. A couple of inches accumulated in most areas of Thurston County.
Motorists make their way down Old Highway 99 in Tumwater Thursday afternoon as snow falls. A couple of inches accumulated in most areas of Thurston County. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Here are schools and other places and events affected by the snowfall in the Olympia area:

North Thurston Public School: Closed Friday. Curbside meal service canceled; meal kit distribution on Saturday at Lakes Elementary canceled; all fifth grade highly capable testing canceled; no athletics or activities.

Olympia School District: All in-person, on-campus learning and activities are canceled Friday. Remote learning continues. No after-school or evening activities. No on-site child care. No meal distribution at school and community sites. No out-of-district transportation.

Montesano School District: Closed but operating remotely Friday. No curbside meal pick up.

Olympic College: Shelton campus closed Friday for in-person classes/services.

Pope John Paul II High School: Closed Friday. All after school activities and athletic practices canceled.

Shelton School District: Closed Friday but operating remotely, no out-of-district transportation. Remote learning only, no food service site or bus, all after school activities canceled.

Skokomish Tribe: All tribal buildings will close at noon Friday. They will open again with normal business hours on Tuesday.

South Sound YMCA-Child Care Services: All programs will be closed Friday due to weather conditions: Roosevelt, Garfield, McKenny, Peter G. Schmidt, Chambers, Horizons and Mountain View in Shelton.

Tenino School District: Closed Friday. All in-person learning is canceled and students will receive instruction via remote learning only. All after-school activities and athletics are canceled and there will be no grab ‘n go meals available. The district office will be closed to the public.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service