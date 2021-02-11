Here are schools and other entities shut down Friday by the snow

Motorists make their way down Old Highway 99 in Tumwater Thursday afternoon as snow falls. A couple of inches accumulated in most areas of Thurston County. sbloom@theolympian.com

Here are schools and other places and events affected by the snowfall in the Olympia area:

North Thurston Public School: Closed Friday. Curbside meal service canceled; meal kit distribution on Saturday at Lakes Elementary canceled; all fifth grade highly capable testing canceled; no athletics or activities.

Olympia School District: All in-person, on-campus learning and activities are canceled Friday. Remote learning continues. No after-school or evening activities. No on-site child care. No meal distribution at school and community sites. No out-of-district transportation.

Montesano School District: Closed but operating remotely Friday. No curbside meal pick up.

Olympic College: Shelton campus closed Friday for in-person classes/services.

Pope John Paul II High School: Closed Friday. All after school activities and athletic practices canceled.

Shelton School District: Closed Friday but operating remotely, no out-of-district transportation. Remote learning only, no food service site or bus, all after school activities canceled.

Skokomish Tribe: All tribal buildings will close at noon Friday. They will open again with normal business hours on Tuesday.

South Sound YMCA-Child Care Services: All programs will be closed Friday due to weather conditions: Roosevelt, Garfield, McKenny, Peter G. Schmidt, Chambers, Horizons and Mountain View in Shelton.

Tenino School District: Closed Friday. All in-person learning is canceled and students will receive instruction via remote learning only. All after-school activities and athletics are canceled and there will be no grab ‘n go meals available. The district office will be closed to the public.