Heavy snow expected tonight, but it should lighten up by Sunday

Heavy snow is expected Friday evening and into Saturday after about 1-3 inches of snow blanketed the Olympia region Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

At about 9 p.m. tonight, a new weather system will arrive, dumping an expected 6-8 inches of snow by Saturday afternoon, said meteorologist Jeff Michalski. By Sunday, rain will be mixed with snow, according to the weather service.

“Snow amounts will taper off by late Saturday afternoon,” Michalski said. “There might be lingering snow showers but maybe just a trace, for example.”

Little to no snow accumulation is expected Sunday, according to the weather service.

“We have another system coming in, mostly Sunday night into Monday,” Michalski said. “With this system it’ll be starting off as snow but changing back to rain as warmer air from the Pacific comes in.”

The weather service expects high temperatures to reach the low 30s Friday with lows in the mid 20s overnight. By Sunday, the temperature may reach the high 30s or even low 40s, with lows in the low 30s.

Though the snow may revert to rain by Monday morning, Michalski warned that overnight cold temperatures could still impact travel.

“By Monday morning we’re not expecting additional snowfall but if temperatures are freezing, there could be some additional freezing of any rain or melted snow,” Michalski said. “That could cause some icy conditions.”

Michalski said temperatures should moderate above freezing next week. Additional weather systems that come in by then will only bring the usual rain, he added.

Closures and Impacts

Due to the snowy weather, Thurston County offices have closed for Friday, according to a Friday morning tweet. However, Thurston County Superior Court indicated their calendar will continue virtually via Zoom.

People who need to attend a District Court hearing can also do so virtually via Zoom. All parties should have already received Zoom information but help is available at the District Court website or 360-785-5450, District Court spokesperson Jennifer Creighton wrote in an email statement.

The city of Olympia has also closed or limited access to buildings Friday, according to a news release. The City Hall customer service counter has been closed for the day and is expected to reopen Tuesday, after the Monday President’s Day holiday, with limited hours between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Olympia Police Department is also closed Friday with plans to reopen by Tuesday, the release read. However, the Olympia Fire Department will still be open Friday by appointment only. Appointments for fire inspections can be scheduled by calling 360-753-8348.

Meanwhile, The Olympia Center’s front service counter will remain open Friday by appointment only, and a warming center will be open as well.

The city is encouraging residents to limit travel during the winter storm and to check in on neighbors or family that may need help, the release read. Residents are also advised to clear sidewalks of snow and ice as soon as it can be done safely.

There were no major blocking incidents in the Olympia area Friday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation. However, Thurston County Public Works said Reservation Road Southeast between Old Pacific Highway and 25th Avenue has been closed due to ice.

Additionally, Nisqually Cut Off Road Southeast between Martin Way East and Kulhman Road Southeast has be closed due to a collision, according to Public Works.

Winter weather conditions did cause some traffic backups and delays on Interstate 5 southbound near Marvin Road Northeast around 7:30 a.m. but that issue was cleared by 8 a.m., according DOT tweets.