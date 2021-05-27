Wind advisory issued for parts of Western Washington Thursday afternoon

A rainy, windy Thursday will morph into a sunny, warm Memorial Day weekend in Olympia. The Olympian

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Western Washington, with winds between 20 and 30 miles an hour expected throughout most of Thursday.

The advisory will be in effect through 7 p.m. for the central coast. Winds are expected to “rise this afternoon then ease through the evening,” according to the Grays Harbor County Department of Emergency Management.

Gusts up to 50 miles an hour are “possible” as well, raising the risk of downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.

The rain is expected to end by early Friday, but temps will remain in the mid 60s.

However, a warm, sunny Memorial Day weekend will emerge. Highs will rise from the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday in Olympia, to the mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. There is no rain in the forecast beyond Friday morning.