Olympia area Sunday downpour sets new rainfall record

The Olympia area set a new rainfall record after an inch of rain fell here on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Sunday’s rain already has made June wetter than usual, which could delay this year’s fire season, the data show. The area has received 2.28 inches of rain this month, which is almost an inch more than the 1.46 inches of rain that is typical for the month, meteorologist Gary Schneider said Monday.

That’s welcome news for those concerned about wildfires after March and April were dry. The National Weather Service typically starts its official fire forecast around Memorial Day, but now that has been pushed back.

“We’re not going to have fire danger anytime soon,” Schneider said. However, an extended dry period can dry out lowland areas pretty quickly, he said.

The Olympia area can expect more showers on Tuesday, then a drier period arrives which will push temperatures into the low 70s later in the week and into the low 80s by the weekend, Schneider said.

How much rain fell on Sunday? Just a nudge under one inch at 0.95 inches, he said. The previous record here for June 13 was 0.79 inches, which was set in 1946.

The Seattle area also set a record on Sunday with 0.81 inches of rain, compared to the prior record of 0.50 inches in 1946.