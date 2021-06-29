Multiple fires during heatwave, some man made

Thurston County has banned personal fireworks this year due to dry, hot weather. sbloom@theolympian.com

Two garbage can fires damaged the Les Schwab Tires on Plum Street in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police found video footage of a person lighting the two fires.

At 2 a.m., Olympia police and fire departments received a call about a dumpster fire near Les Schwab Tires. Police arrived on the scene first and noticed a second trash can fire that was spreading to the building itself. The officer used a fire extinguisher to knock back the flames.

However, the fire spread into the building’s attic and walls causing an estimated $125,000 in damage. Fire crews were able to use power tools to gain access to the attic and extinguish the flames inside. The Olympia Fire Department sent four engines, two medic units, a ladder truck and a battalion chief to the scene. Lacey Fire District 3 also provided support.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Buchanan said, “This is a very suspicious fire,” adding there had been arson in the area before. Buchanan said the two trash cans that were set on fire were in different parts of the building – one next to the entrance, the other on the building’s west side.

“The fact that there’s more than one start on the exterior of the building is very suspicious,” he said.

After putting out the fire, several Olympia fire investigators began looking into the cause of the fires. They were joined by OPD officers who discovered video from Les Schwab and a nearby gas station. The video showed a female lighting the fires.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening in Lacey, a man was driving home from Lakewood in his 1997 Lincoln Town Car when he saw smoke coming from under the hood. The man parked his car and opened the hood and soon flames erupted.

Lacey Fire District 3 was called to the incident and put out the fire quickly using a water extinguisher. They discovered the fire originated in the wheel well on the front passenger side of the car.

No one was injured in the incident and the only damage was to the car, which may still be drivable.

Another fire occurred about 10 p.m. Monday. West Thurston County Fire was dispatched to Moon Road and U.S. Highway 12 where a tree had fallen into some power lines.

According to Acting Operations Chief Rob Smith, crews discovered the tree had fallen onto a telephone pole, dislodging some cables and possibly starting a fire in the branches that was out when they arrived.

Smith said the tree still had some moisture in it which helped prevent it from catching fire. He added that after three days of triple-digit temperatures, “it’s going to be a bit more challenging for the rest of the summer.”

Olympia saw an all-time record high temperature of 110 on Monday. Because of the intense heat wave and its drying effects, Thurston County is banning the use of fireworks through the July 4 weekend, and most of Washington’s counties have issued burn bans.