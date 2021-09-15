Rain to return to Olympia as early as Thursday. Here’s what to expect

The weekend will be a wet one in Olympia, after an especially dry summer. toverman@theolympian.com

The Olympia area’s dry streak is expected to end this weekend as typical fall-like rainfall returns to the region, ending a particularly dry three months.

The National Weather Service predicts there will be about 2-3 inches of rain from Friday through Saturday and into Sunday. However, the forecast indicates there is 40% chance rain will start late Thursday night.

The Olympia area went without rain for 71 days between June 16 and Aug. 25, the Olympian previously reported. A scant 0.01 inches of rain fell on Aug. 26, per NWS data, but there has been no measurable rain since then.

Still, the Olympia area has accumulated 29.11 inches of rain this year as of Tuesday, according to NWS data. Though the past three months have been dry, the region’s total yearly rainfall remains about average, between a high of 36.67 inches recorded in 1950 and a low of 18.33 inches from 1952, per the data.

During a normal year, the region sees 28.23 inches of rain by Sept. 14 and 50.62 inches by Dec. 31, the data show.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Heavy rainfall is expected Friday and there may be thunderstorms on Saturday, according to the NWS. Scattered showers are likely to continue Sunday as well.

Winds speeds could increase from 12 to 17 miles per hour Friday morning to as high as 23 mph with wind gusts, according to the NWS.

For comparison, the Shelton and Tacoma areas are expected to get 2-3 inches of rain Friday through Saturday, according to the forecast, while the Aberdeen area could get 3-4 inches of rain.

While Thursday morning could be as chilly at 39, high temperatures in the Olympia area are expected to drop from a high of 70 degrees on Thursday to the low 60s by Sunday. Low temperatures throughout the weekend will remain around 50, per the NWS.

Though the heaviest rainfall is expected Friday, the NWS forecast still details a chance of rain with partly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday. By then, the forecast shows highs in the mid-60s and lows in the high 40s, spelling the end of summer weather.