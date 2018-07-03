Editorial: Trade war exposes GOP’s Achilles heel ahead of midterm elections

The time has come for Congress to recognize that their political futures are more closely tied to the economic security of their constituents than to feeding the ego of President Donald Trump. Economists warn that Trump’s trade war with China, Canada, Mexico and Europe is bringing more harm than good to American manufacturers and workers, but Trump seems unable to admit that he’s chosen the wrong course.
The normally GOP-friendly U.S. Chamber of Commerce weighed in Monday with its own warning that the tariffs “are nothing more than a tax increase on American consumers and businesses.” An interactive map on the chamber’s website presents a stark case for ending the trade war, noting that more than $4.6 billion in exports from Missouri and Illinois are under threat. Global trade supports an estimated 2.6 million jobs in these two states alone.
With crucial midterm elections approaching in November, Trump and his GOP congressional supporters need to rethink their strategy.
Stubborn as Trump can be, he proved that he can be swayed when a policy threatens the support of his base, such as the conservative backlash last month to his policy of family separation at the border. Trump’s misguided stand on trade threatens to inflict serious economic damage and place the nation on a recessionary trajectory.
Local casualties from the trade war are mounting. For example, Mid Continent Nail Corp. depends heavily on imported steel from Mexico, which now costs 25 percent more because of tariffs. Mid Continent warns that the higher raw-material prices prevent it from competing against cheaper nails from China. The loss of customers has forced at least 60 layoffs.
Meanwhile, Mexico has responded with $3 billion in tariffs on U.S. products, while Canada imposed $12.6 billion in tariffs. In 2017, Missouri exported $2.56 billion worth of goods to Mexico and $5.2 billion to Canada.
Democrats such as Sen. Claire McCaskill hope to exploit voter frustrations ahead of November. Trump’s tariffs are the gift that keeps on giving. “They’re chasing your customers into China’s arms,” McCaskill told workers at Mid Continent.
Pro-Trump congressmen now must decide whose interests they will defend. They sang Trump’s praises on tariffs when it prompted U.S. Steel’s restoration of 500 jobs in Granite City. It backfired badly, though, when China retaliated with tariffs on American soybean exports. Illinois exports $1.3 billion in soybeans annually to China.
Congressional Republicans mustered the courage to challenge Trump when he was wrong on family separations. It’s time to do it again, telling him in terms he can understand: This trade war is an election-loser for Republicans, and a losing deal for America.
