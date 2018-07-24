Editorial: Congress must choose threatened salmon over sea lions

State, federal and local governments have spent too much time and money restoring fish runs in the Columbia River Basin to let those efforts go to waste.
The U.S. House recognized that reality last month by passing legislation to make it easier to kill sea lions that feast on threatened salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River and its tributaries.
Now, the Senate must step up and push the bill through to the finish line.
Northwest senators must be unified in their support for this commonsense measure, which aims to safeguard the billions of dollars invested in preserving fish that are listed under the Endangered Species Act.
Regional spending to protect and restore salmon runs in the Columbia River Basin easily tops $500 million every two years, according to Washington state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. That estimate doesn’t include the additional millions spent annually by federal wildlife officials, the state of Oregon, local governments and tribes.
But a few hundred hungry sea lions that have made their way upstream are putting those investments in jeopardy. Federal researchers estimated that a quarter of last year’s spring Chinook disappeared on their way from the mouth of the Columbia River to Bonneville Dam, with sea-lion predation most likely to blame.
The ravenous marine mammals are also gobbling up steelhead at Willamette Falls in Oregon. Fish and wildlife scientists estimate that there is a 90 percent likelihood of at least one of the river’s wild steelhead runs going extinct if the feeding there continues unabated.
Meanwhile, the population of California sea lions has rebounded nicely in recent years, making the loss of a small number of animals less of a concern. About 300,000 of California sea lions exist today, up from only about 10,000 in the 1950s.
Wildlife officials estimate that removing as few as 200 of the California sea lions in the Columbia River Basin could make a big difference for local fish.
Right now, however, sea lions can be euthanized only if they are spotted eating a fish in a select area around the Bonneville Dam – and only after officials have trapped them, marked them, observed them several more times and attempted to scare them away.
Such hazing activity not only fails to keep sea lions away long-term, but it also can prove dangerous to humans. In 2017, fishing technician Greg George, of the Yakama Nation, died after his crew’s boat capsized during an operation to monitor sea lions near the Bonneville Dam.
Changing the federal law would allow states and tribes to kill predatory California or Steller sea lions without going through the lengthy trapping, hazing and observation process, so long as the animals are spotted far enough upstream in the Columbia River or in tributaries that serve as spawning grounds for vulnerable species.
The governors of Washington, Oregon and Idaho – two Democrats and a Republican – have urged Congress to pass this measure to help stem the loss of salmon and steelhead in the Columbia.
Senators should listen to the governors’ bipartisan plea.
