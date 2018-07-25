Editorial: Public officials shouldn’t conceal email and texts

When our elected officials deliberately hide public information from the people, it is an outrage.
As technology has made communication faster, it has also made it more clandestine, and as a result, the abuses of concealing public information is proliferating. Private messaging by public officials should not be tolerated.
The Associated Press this week reported open-government advocates fear the proliferation of digital tools that make text and email messages vanish are being misused by public officials to conduct business in secret and evade transparency laws.
“Those kind of technologies literally undermine, through the technology itself, state open government laws and policies,” said Daniel Bevarly, executive director of the National Freedom of Information Coalition. “And they come on top of the misuse of other technologies, like people using their own private email and cellphones to conduct business.”
While this clearly runs contrary to the spirit of open-government laws, in many cases little can be done about it. Now is the time to make all aware of the holes in various state and local laws and provide suggestions on how they can be fixed.
Sadly, many state lawmakers – including those in Washington state – have been looking for opportunities to make it even harder for the public to access public records.
Lawmakers in Kentucky and Arizona this year unsuccessfully proposed exempting all communications on personal phones from state open-records laws, alarming open-government advocates, according to AP, and a Virginia lawmaker introduced legislation to exempt all personal social media records of state lawmakers from disclosure.
It’s human nature to want to avoid conflict. And when constituents can read emails and text messages from their public officials, it is likely to be contentious.
However, it is the duty of a public servant to be transparent and do the business of the people in the open – even if it is uncomfortable.
“Technology that allows the self-destruction of official, electronic public communications is not promoting transparency, and under most state open government laws, is illegal,” wrote National Freedom of Information Coalition Board President Mal Leary.
Legality remains fluid in many places. And that’s because those writing the laws are often eager to exempt themselves.
This is why laws need to be changed and, perhaps more importantly, public pressure must be applied so lawmakers are forced to follow the open-government laws they or voters approve.
