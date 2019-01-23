With Juan Guaidó seizing the presidency, Venezuela’s ‘Latin Spring’ is heating up

In just one week, Rudy Giuliani, acting as President Donald Trump’s lawyer, has changed previous no-collusion denials to admit the 2016 Trump campaign might have colluded; backtracked from that; admitted Trump was negotiating a Moscow tower through the last days of a campaign in which he vociferously denied any Moscow deals; dismissed the notion there would’ve been anything wrong with Trump possibly directing lawyer Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony; and suggested he knew that Trump didn’t urge Cohen to lie because “I heard the tapes.”