Editorial: Full funding of Hanford cleanup was right call

Nuclear waste cleanup at the Hanford Reservation is getting a boost in federal funding over the next year.
And, given that the Trump administration had sought a reduction in spending of $327 million for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, that’s great news for Eastern Washington. It means the cleanup effort doesn’t have to be slowed.
Sadly, cleaning up the radioactive material at Hanford, which began with the making of the atomic bombs dropped on Japan in 1945 during World War II, is 25 years behind schedule.
The Tri-City Herald reports the final spending legislation signed by President Trump on Friday puts the Hanford budget at $2.4 billion, which is $15 million above the current spending level.
Given that the nuclear reservation contains 56 million gallons of radioactive nuclear waste stored in tanks, efforts to remove the deadly waste are important. In addition, 67 of the tanks that are buried relatively close to the Columbia River have confirmed leaks.
Cleaning up this radioactive nuclear waste is a federal responsibility. The U.S. government established the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in the 1940s for national defense purposes.
Yet, every year there is a battle in Congress over funding the cleanup as those who represent states outside the Pacific Northwest don’t see the urgency of removing the nuclear waste. To them, it’s something that can be done someday.
But will that be before a disaster occurs?
Perhaps, but only if the members of Congress from our region, Republicans and Democrats, continue to push for funding.
It’s important to have a bipartisan approach as cuts to Hanford funding have been proposed by presidents of both parties. While Trump originally called for cuts in 2018, President Obama did so in 2016.
“I find it unacceptable that the president’s budget essentially robs Richland Operations to pay for the Office of River Protection’s waste treatment mission,” Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said in 2016 during the Obama administration.
“With those kinds of significant cuts, how will the administration meet its legally binding commitments to the Tri-Cities community?” Murray asked.
The question Murray asked in 2016 is relevant today, and will be into the future until Hanford is finally rid of its radioactive waste.
