Editorial: Edgar Martinez finally has rightful place in Hall of Fame

Edgar Martinez has been a Hall of Famer in the minds of Pacific Northwest baseball since he retired from the Seattle Mariners 15 years ago as one of the greatest hitters in the game.
On Tuesday, Martinez was finally elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
His well-deserved induction into this elite club was long overdue. Martinez was elected to the Hall with 85.4 percent of the vote in his last year of eligibility. A player needs 75 percent of the vote.
To this point, the only thing that had kept Martinez out of the Hall was his position: designated hitter. It was a slight founded on ignorance. The voters could not grasp that the game as evolved and that DH, which has been a position for nearly 50 years, is now standard in almost every baseball game in America.
Tuesday’s vote not only honors Martinez for his remarkable achievements at the plate, but it finally legitimized the DH position.
Martinez spent all 18 of his Major League seasons with the Mariners. He began his career as a third baseman but soon found a niche as a DH.
Martinez’s lifetime batting average is .312, with 309 homers and 1,261 RBI. Martinez led the American League in doubles twice and won two batting titles, hitting .343 in 1992 and .356 in 1995. He drove in 145 runs in 2000, when he hit a career-high 37 homers.
Martinez is one of only six players who started his career affter World War II to have a career batting average over .300.
It’s fitting that Martinez will be the first full-time DH in the Hall.
Martinez, who has been working as a hitting coach for the Mariners, set the standard for the DH position. It’s likely, if not certain, that his election will pave the way for former Boston Red Sox David “Big Papi” Ortiz to be inducted when he will be eligible in two years.
Martinez is the first Mariner to play his entire career in Seattle to be elected to the Hall. That, too, is fitting.
Northwest Baseball fans have embraced Martinez for the 18 years he wore a Mariner uniform and have continued following him in the 15 years since he hung up his spikes. Heck, they gobble up the fried grasshoppers ($4 a cup) served at the Mariners’ stadium in Edgar’s Cantina.
Martinez is truly Mr. Baseball in Washington, Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.
Congratulations to Martinez for being elected to the Hall of Fame.
