Medication and insurance; it’s about the cost

Much has been made of the acute opioid crisis in Washington state and around the country, but as a nurse practitioner working in palliative care, I have never seen the insurance companies complicity in this problem addressed.
I prescribe opiates every day to seriously ill patients; most have cancer. As a patient’s disease worsens and we increase pain medication, we change from cheap, short-acting, more addictive opioids to abuse deterrent (more expensive) opioids. To obtain these, we spend literally hours daily doing “prior authorizations” to obtain insurance payment for our suffering clients. State law endorses these medications for cancer and palliative patients, but for insurance companies, it is about cost. They refuse to cover over-the-counter medication or many prescribed non-opioid medications to decrease opioid needs with or without a prior authorization. Often patients are unable to work and can’t afford them.
When I’ve made formal complaints, I suddenly start seeing increases in that patient’s denials.
Finally, when treatment has been successful and I begin weaning down a patient’s long acting opioids, for every decrease in dose I am faced with another prior-authorization process that includes phone calls, faxes and website forms — often several of all three on the same patient.
How do I help my patients recover and resume a “normal” life? How do I prevent inappropriate use of opioids while fighting the insurance companies who will only pay for the least expensive medication available no matter what is best for their patients and society?
Comments