Last month, a 6-ton, 33-foot-long sperm whale washed up on the shore of Spain after dying from ingesting 64 pounds of plastic found in its intestines, including bags, nets, ropes and food containers. Our waste is killing our wildlife.
By banning unnecessary items like plastic foam cups and takeout containers, we can greatly reduce plastic waste. Luckily, momentum for banning dangerous plastics is building. Over 200 cities and municipalities have banned polystyrene containers. For example, the city of Seattle has banned foam cups and boxes for nearly a decade now, and recently Seattle has taken the next step (as you highlighted in your article “Seattle bans plastic straws, utensils at restaurants, bars”). Shouldn’t it be high time for a statewide ban? McDonald’s and Dunkin Donuts have also agreed to phase out foam cups and containers.
Ending the use of harmful polystyrene in Washington can help us protect our oceans, lakes and rivers and the wildlife that inhabit the Puget Sound.
