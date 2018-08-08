Math doesn’t add up on homeless camps

I am following, with interest, the city’s plan to construct/purchase camping facilities for the homeless. The Olympian article has quoted a cost of $1.4 million per year for operation and maintenance. This does not include purchase price of additional land. This would provide camping space for a total of 80 singles. Simple math shows me a proposed cost of $1,458 per camping space. A quick ‘Google’ search of average Olympia apartment rent shows about $1,130.
The powers that be seem to be severely lacking in their fiduciary responsibility to the tax payer!
