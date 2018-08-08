Providence St. Peter Hospital needs improvement

The capital area deserves better from Providence St. Peter Hospital. During recent visits to hospitalized friends, I found the following:
▪ One of only two public elevators has been “under repair” for weeks. It is expected to be operable “by the end of the year.” Waiting time for the other elevator is lengthy.
▪ When patients are transferred to the Rehabilitation Center, the main desk says the center is “across the street.” True, but difficult to find among a maze of medical buildings and unnamed streets. Specific directions are needed.
▪ The main desk has no record of patients recently transferred to a non-Providence facility.
▪ Locating a supervisor or executive to suggest improvements is almost impossible. They are carefully hidden from public contact. The door marked “Administration” was answered by a Kaiser-Permanente employee.
Our state’s capital area deserves better. Mother Joseph is rolling over in her grave.
