Blake shows fiscal responsibility

When Bud Blake took office in 2015, Thurston County had $89 million in debt. In just his first term of office, Bud has been able to decrease that debt to $62.5 million. This shows fiscal responsibility and care for Thurston County resident’s money.
Only two years into Bud’s term, he moved the county to a biennial budget, creating a steadier more predictable budget for every county department. This leads to better cooperation and working relationships. These are only a couple of the reasons that Bud has earned and deserves another term as our Thurston County Commissioner. How the county spends our tax dollars is critical to all of us.
