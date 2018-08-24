Unwillingness to admit error is Trump’s downfall

“Trump’s failure to condemn...” by Mark A Thiessen (Olympian Aug. 18) focuses on the causes for his continued strong disapproval ratings despite record economic largesse throughout the country. His laundry list is clearly valid but suggesting a clearly stated disavowal of the “alt-right” faction would cause a major shift from the current “disapprovers” strikes me as fantasy. He won’t do it and would not be believed if he did,
Aside from arguing the current economic good news is a result of increased deficit spending, deregulating toxic producers and others, as well as providing income benefits for those who don’t need them, let’s stay focused on the “why” of the President being “stuck at 42 percent.” Any person who can’t admit a mistake and act to correct it (many aspects of Immigration), any person who denigrates or punishes someone who not only simply expressed disagreement but does not pay “homage” — a list too long and growing — will likely not see approval ratings rise. I suggest narcissism and racism need to be applied, both as concepts and with policies and actions before change can occur. The problem facing those who possess them are clueless as to their existence.
Fortunately, the ballot box remains sacrosanct — I hope
Comments