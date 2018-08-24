Intolerance is a two-way street

In all the years I’ve lived in Olympia, I’ve never missed the signs that are clearly posted near the front door of almost every restaurant in the downtown area that states “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.” This begs the question of why the business owner of that local flower shop in Washington cannot refuse to create and provide a floral arrangement for a homosexual acquaintance of hers who was a partner in his upcoming wedding. Could not this man just ask another flower shop that was LGBT friendly to provide the same service in floral arrangements? Why was this woman being harangued and judged for exercising her right to refuse to provide service to this man turned patron?
Why is it that the world is so accepting of diversity and all beliefs and morals in the name of tolerance, except for those that are build on Christian foundations? What’s immoral to them may not be for everyone. I make this parallel in the same vein as speaking of our inalienable rights to open, own, and oversee public businesses as well as exercising our right to not to serve those whom we don’t wish to conduct business with. Isn’t that one of the freedoms that we Americans are allowed to enjoy? Capitalism on a smaller scale, one that begins with small business owners that shouldn’t feel they must apologize for not providing services to whomever they choose.
