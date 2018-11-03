Andrew Saturn will put the “Public” back into the PUD

Andrew Saturn: Here is the candidate who will finally set our Public Utility District (PUD) on a corrected course to realize its mission. Right now we are cut off from most of the services, e.g., public power and Internet, that it could provide because one of the Commissioners is nothing but a surrogate for Puget Sound Energy, now a foreign-owned, private corporation right in step with Trump’s frenzy to rely on fossil fuels for electricity.
Ever so often, someone runs for a public office they seem to have been preparing for all their lives. Andrew Saturn has enough technical savvy to fill one of the senior staff positions. Better yet, he’s even more capable of creating innovative policy for managers and staff to carry out. I hope we don’t pass up the opportunity to have Mr. Saturn step in to better oversee what the PUD does now in terms of water systems, and step up to competently transform it into the full-service public utility that it should be.
Our options to join the counties around us that have cheaper, cleaner energy and cheaper, faster Internet are being suppressed by the incumbent who is protecting the imposed monopoly of a for-profit entity. This is your chance to throw off that artificial constraint and catch up to the power and computer technology of the 21st century. All it takes is your vote.
Look online for “votesaturn.”
This will be one of the most satisfying changes you help make happen this campaign season.
