Equal rights to children’s medical care

Like food, clothing, and shelter, medical care has long been considered a necessity of life that parents must provide for their children, both in Washington state and elsewhere. Washington currently exempts some parents from providing necessary medical care on religious grounds under laws that explicitly deprive one group of children of protections the state extends to others. Identical bills, HB1376 and SB5749, remove these exemptions. These bills are not about funding or programs; there is no organized opposition. Similar bills have been supported in the past by the Washington Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Washington State Medical Association, Washington State Nurses Association, Washington Children’s Advocacy Centers, Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, and the Senior Citizens Lobby.
Washington’s neighbors have lost huge numbers of children who were deprived of medical care because of religious beliefs. In Oregon, more than 80 children are buried in the cemetery of one anti-medical congregation. Oregon repealed its religious exemption laws and now church leaders recommend that the parents take their children to doctors. Washington should pass HB1376/SB5749 and set a standard that all parents, regardless of their religious beliefs, have a duty to provide medical care when necessary to prevent serious harm.
