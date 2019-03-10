Letters to the Editor for March 10

Wait, we don’t let schools save lives?
We need to talk. It’s not you! Well, it’s not you alone, it’s all of us actually. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has decided we have a problem. An epidemic to be exact. An opioid overdose epidemic. As an informed citizen and reader, you probably knew this already. Did you also know there is a really easy way to stop an overdose, but we aren’t allowing schools in our state to do this? Naloxone comes in a nasal spray form, is easy to use, and is being offered free to high schools across the country. The only issue is we have to pass a law that allows schools to carry it.
This is why it’s our problem. The people who pass laws need to know we want them to do so and that they should leave it up to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to work out the details. Two bills are being considered, SHB 1039 and SB 5464, and one was set to pass last year. However, the conversation is losing focus as people get into particulars that need to be school-specific.
Check-in time! Do we want students to die if they experience an overdose? It’s a no for me. Do we want our students who know someone at risk of overdosing to know they have a way to help? I’m a yes. Ok, good chat. Maybe Rep. Pollet and Sen. Frockt don’t agree. They’re the sponsors of the bills mentioned. Or maybe your representative doesn’t agree. Isn’t it worth asking?
Support the Green New Deal
Climate change is happening here and now and as a grandmother of two and a caring human, we need to act now and start implementing the Green New Deal.
The latest report from the UN says we have 12 years to transform our economy from one based on fossil fuel to clean energy.
In Tenino, a coalition of groups, including Tenino School District and Centralia College, are installing solar panels, battery storage and a smart grid to teach people how to be part of this new technology, which is cheaper and will lower our emissions substantially. It will help the 200 coal workers from TransAlta coal closure in 2025 find new jobs and others transitioning to this new economy.
A Green New Deal is a similar, larger plan to be funded by the federal government that will address climate change and create millions of green jobs. It is a common sense policy that is overwhelmingly popular with American people, regardless of political party or where folks live.
Any presidential candidate who wants to be taken seriously on climate and earn the support of young people needs to support Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s and Sen. Markey’s resolution for this New Green Deal. This plan includes a provision for a jobs guarantee program to be decided by local folks and funded by the federal government. We must make sure this program meets the needs of local folks and not corporations.
Let Denny Heck know you want this policy implemented at his local office Feb. 26.
