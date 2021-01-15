Letters to the editor for Jan. 15

Time to sign nuclear weapon prohibition treaty

In January 2020, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists moved its Doomsday Clock the closest to midnight — the extinguishing of life on our planet due to nuclear weapons spread and climate change.

What are we willing to do to encourage our nation to abolish nuclear weapons and reduce climate change? The Biden Administration has pledged to prioritize climate response. This needs to be done. What risks are we willing to take to eliminate threats of nuclear annihilation?

On Jan. 22 this this year, the United Nations Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty goes into effect with 50 countries including the Vatican and Ireland signing. Can the U.S., Russia, China, France, Britain, Israel, India, Pakistan, and Germany on the same day sign the UN Treaty and pressure Iran and North Korea to drop their development programs and also sign?

Our current President’s behaviors should convince us these weapons are dangerous for us to possess. This is not the first time the button is in the hands of a mentally disturbed President. There are also times when accidents almost occurred.

Pope Francis has called even possession of nuclear weapons “immoral” and “to be condemned” and “the principal threats to peace: terrorism, asymmetrical conflicts, cybersecurity, environmental problems, poverty [and] the inadequacy of nuclear deterrence as an effective response to such challenges.“

Do we choose life for our planet and act or let the Doomsday Clock strike midnight with annihilation from climate change and nuclear weapons? Do we respond to opportunities the UN Treaty provides? The question for 2021.

Bob C Ziegler, Olympia

Embarrassed for America

I am proud to be an American, and there are a lot of reasons why I am proud. But more than anything in President Trump’s administration, I am embarrassed for America.

The horrible events in the last four years and Jan. 6 have put America at an all time low. I agree with Sally Kohn: “White supremacy is the greatest threat to our democracy.”

Probably the most egregious thing in America is our 400-year history of having our privileged white knees on the necks of black and brown people, and other minorities. I am ashamed and I really hope we can begin to get out of this dark repressive culture and bring about racial equality. This should start with police reform and equal economic opportunities. Many Americans need to rethink how we actually respect others.

We have grossly mistreated the medical and essential workers during this pandemic. Apparently many millions of Americans really don’t give a damn about anyone but themselves. They have learned discrimination and hate well.

Kudos to the free press. We would know almost nothing about the Trump cult and his endless lies if the media didn’t keep digging and scratching for every last bit of factual news. (Excluding conservative media.)

Lastly but not least, I am so thankful for voters in Georgia, and black voters in general, as they were key in electing Biden and Harris, and more recently Reverend Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Georgia. We owe Georgia big time for giving us hope!

Gidget Voss, Olympia

It’s time for ranked-choice voting

What if we had elections with more choice and less negativity? What if those elections created more equitable representation for Washingtonians?

Better elections are possible! We are, after all, a nation of problem solvers, and our elections aren’t immune to our innovation.

I am grateful to state Sen. Sam Hunt, Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall, and countless others who, in 2018, helped pass the Washington State Voting Rights Act making our state one of the best in the nation for voter access.

Now, we have a chance to build on this with the passage of ranked-choice voting local options, as proposed in House Bill 1156. This bill is permissive, and it allows local jurisdictions throughout the state to use ranked-choice voting if they choose. It doesn’t mandate anything.

Ranked-choice voting is an upgraded voting method with growing momentum around the country that allows voters to rank their candidate preferences. This voting method leads to more choices, less negativity in campaigns, and importantly, more equitable representation.

The newly introduced HB 1156, endorsed by the Olympia City Council, promises to do what we do best: take ideas, technologies, and institutions and make them better!

Let’s pass ranked-choice voting local options for Washington.

Becky Liebman, Olympia