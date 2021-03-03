Letters to the editor for March 3

A student’s perspective on going back to school

As the number of new coronavirus cases drops, school districts are beginning to send students back to on-site school. As a high school junior, I find the idea of returning to school at this stage is both exciting and daunting. While I certainly want to see my classmates and teachers in person, I am also concerned about the emergence of new strains of the virus and the impact they may have on us.

I would like to remind my community to keep following health guidelines. It’s very easy to let our guard down when we seem to be recovering. Although vaccines have been developed and released, they are still not available to the majority of the population. For a healthy community, let’s all be our own Dr. Fauci. Stay safe.

Annette Lu, Olympia

Why are trucks allowed on Henderson Boulevard?

Imagine a mostly two-lane residential street adjacent to modern apartments, subdivisions, churches, an elementary school and not far from a high school. Imagine the many students, walkers, parents with baby strollers, dog walkers, joggers and bicyclists using the street.

And then understand that they are often in close proximity to large trucks and must contend with the resulting air and noise pollution -- including that from fully loaded log trucks.

Welcome to Henderson Boulevard Southeast between Yelm Highway and Eskridge Boulevard.

So why is this stretch of Henderson, a residential street with many pedestrians and bicyclists, not posted and free from these polluting and possibly dangerous trucks?

Bill Lerch, Olympia

Snake River dam removal

Finally, the Northwest might be taking a bold step in the right direction, thanks to Congressman Mike Simpson’s Columbia Basin Fund. He’s taken a clear-eyed view of the economic damage that has resulted from diminished Columbia River salmon runs and proposed a fix that will benefit the whole region.

Just as Liz Hamilton rightly noted in the article: We need serious funding and a major overhaul. Big problems require big solutions and we’ve been nibbling at the edges of this problem for more than two decades with little to show for it except for a $17 billion price tag. Meanwhile our salmon are edging closer to extinction and the effects of our declining fisheries can be felt and seen across the region.

We cannot overlook the value of salmon runs for Washington state. Fishing means business here. Nearly 950,000 anglers spent $1.5 billion dollars fishing in our waters. This supports more jobs — local jobs — and is vital to coastal communities, from Ilwaco and Westport to Port Townsend and Astoria.

With over 50 different tribes in our state, the proposed Columbia Basin Fund is also our best opportunity to make good on treaty obligations. Simpson’s vision demonstrates that we can transform challenges into solutions. Most important, it puts this growing crisis in the hands of Congress, where it belongs. I urge our congressional leaders to engage and move forward. This is what the Northwest needs.

Carl Burke, Olympia