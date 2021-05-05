Letters to the editor for May 5

People who are vaccinated should receive privileges

I write this from my hospital bed at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. I am a fully vaccinated 48-year-old woman suffering from a mysterious and unexpected lung issue. My roommate is a 68-year-old woman who refuses to be vaccinated because she has “heard things” about the vaccination.

As we move forward in this COVID-19 era, it is going to be essential that those of us who follow CDC guidelines and prioritize community safety are given privileged treatment over those who do not. Those who choose not to vaccinate are free to do so, according to the laws of our nation. But that does not mean that private and public institutions are required to treat them equally with those of us who are willing to take the personal risk for the good of society.

Concerts, sports, swimming pools, schools and hospitals must come up with policies immediately. The situation I find myself in is unacceptable. Action needs to be taken to help ensure those who are dedicated to living in a healthy society and strong civilization are given access to all the benefits of society above those who choose selfishness and misinformation.

A line must be drawn. Not all personal choices are equal — especially those which impact the health of other people. And society should reward those who are dedicated to the greater good and let those who are not know that they are sub-par citizens.

Rabbi Yohanna Kinberg, Olympia

Land is rich and ripe in carbon

Regardless of our political leanings, I hope we can compassionately work together to make policy based on common values, such as safeguarding our ecosystems.

One piece of legislation moving in a good direction is S282, a U.S. Senate bill that would designate approximately 1.5 million acres of land within Alaska in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. This will benefit wildlife and human communities and support a thriving outdoor tourism economy in that region.

I encourage my fellow citizens to contact their lawmakers in support of this bill and others that protect our local, state and federal wildlands and water bodies. Science is revealing that forests, peatlands, wetlands and other ecosystems serve as carbon sinks, crucial for regulating our atmosphere and even reversing climate change over the long run.

Finally, as always, we can take matters into our own kind hands. We can use our backyards (and any land we dwell on) to create mini wildlife refuges. We can plant native plants and trees, and eliminate synthetic pesticides and fertilizers from our land-care practices. We also can practice no-till gardening and do our best to minimize disturbance to the soil. This can store carbon and other nutrients in the ground. A win-win for us all.

Rebecca Canright, Olympia

Kudos for Washington state picture book on the Mima Mounds

Washington state is famed for its natural landscape and scenery, but many of its schools teach very little about the landscape and wildlife in the state. I doubt that most Washington students have heard of the Mima Mounds — I certainly hadn’t.

I applaud the renewed effort that the state’s Department of Natural Resources made recently by releasing a picture book to teach younger students about unique aspects of the state, which will I hope will continue to be passed down through generations.

Annette Lu, Olympia