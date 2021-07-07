Letters to the editor for July 7

Act would give federal government control of elections

The “Fair Elections for All” act — or whatever this tyrannical federal government usurping the individual states’ authority to direct elections within those boundaries new legislation is called — is quite honestly the federalization of electoral process.

I wonder how popular it would be if it were written by conservatives?

A whole bunch is wrong with it, from my reading, beginning with the federal government taking control of elections away from the states.

I think that our elections need to be airtight, with access to polling stations easy, after you prove that you are both legal to vote and registered to vote and then tallied, so you can only vote once.

Of course, some sort of identification must be produced and verified; this is required to simply buy beer and cigarettes, a no-brainer. You Must Show ID In Order To Vote!

Furthermore, there must be well advertised and strict fines involved for any who cheat.

This is obvious. Electronic voting is highly suspect in this day and age of Big Tech, hackers, and cyber manipulation. Wait for the hand count to be over with before celebrating. Inauguration Day can be on July 4. Let’s get busy before We the People are drowned out by the Big Tech, the trillionaires and the machines.

Matthew Van Camp, Olympia

Washington is taking advantage of Idaho

My name is Shiva Rajbhandari and I’m a rising Junior at Boise High in Idaho. I usually write to my local newspapers to push the Columbia Basin issue to my delegation, but today I’m writing to my friends in Washington because, frankly, I am furious.

For years, Washington has taken all the benefits of the four Lower Snake River dams while Idahoans have borne all the costs. Your stupid dams are killing Idaho’s wild salmon and steelhead, violating Idaho tribal treaties, and harming what once was a $500 million rafting and guiding industry.

Now granted, Washington has lost out a bit too from the dams. They don’t generate usable power; they’re killing your Southern Resident Orcas; Bonneville Power is losing money and causing your rates to rise; your river economy is hurting too. But y’all can take it. You have the big bucks. For us in Idaho, outdoor spaces are all we have.

Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell claim to be Democrats. They claim to fight for tribal justice, species conservation, and climate solutions. But Washington Democrats: ask yourselves, if they haven’t even tried to get funding for dam breaching and replacement in the Infrastructure bill, what do your senators really believe?

I urge Washingtonians to call their elected officials and demand a plan to breach the dams. We don’t have much time left.

Shiva Rajbhandari, Boise, Idaho

Rethinking our calendars

On July 16, an initiative will be announced to re-anchor our calendars, replacing Anno Domini (AD) with the Atomic Era (AtE) begun in New Mexico in 1945 with the first atomic bomb.

In addition to nuclear weapons, social injustice and the environment must be adequately addressed if we are to survive this era with civilization intact. The point of this era-change initiative is to wake-up as many people as possible everywhere to the issues threatening us and the opportunities available to address them.

Never before have we had such technologies to bring issues and solutions to the world. A recent positive development is the UN treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons that went into effect in early 2021. Unfortunately, none of the nations with nuclear bombs has yet signed on.

Since COVID and Trump’s presidency, most people have been thrown-off our customary kilter. This disruption has fostered regression and increasing discrimination while seeking father-figure autocratic leaders. It has also motivated many to look inside and question our own, and society’s, customary ways of operating, fostering increased personal growth and empathy.

Our situation originates from harsh patriarchal parenting, leaving most with insecurity, stranding us in the basement of Maslow’s hierarchy: fear-based physiological-needs such as food and shelter dominate our motivations. Healing trauma and providing formative experiences activating higher genetic potentials are possible. The “reckoning” must go deep, providing a new vision of possibilities for our way of life, supplanting consumerism and religions based on belief with direct, present-experience of sacredness.

Elliott Libman, Olympia