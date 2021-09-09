Letters to the editor for Sept. 9

It’s time for a county-wide affordable housing tax

Affordable housing in Thurston County, particularly permanent supportive housing for the “hardest to house,” is a demonstrated need and public priority. But market-based approaches and philanthropic miracles aren’t going to solve our challenges. To succeed at this in a county our size, we need to have all available tools at hand, including a flexible, county-wide affordable housing fund supported by a modest (0.1%) new sales tax.

Tax-supported housing funds send an unmistakable signal to other funders and potential investors that there is tangible local support. That, in turn, empowers the kind of broad, robust partnerships and leveraging of capital funds that translate into success. The more local support, the more competitive the applications are from our homegrown affordable housing developers as they attempt to access housing trust fund grants and crucial tax credit financing.

The city of Olympia’s Home Fund was first out of the gate in 2018 and has proved a key resource. To date it has played an indispensable role in helping two real brick-and-mortar projects get off the ground: Interfaith Works’ 2828 Martin Way housing/shelter project and Family Support Center’s permanent supportive housing project in west Olympia.

The moment we are in is urgent but the pathway for action is a logical one: Thurston County Commissioners should act at the earliest opportunity to enact this housing tax. It will spur development and help projects move along the pipeline. It will build all-important local capacity. And it will house vulnerable people now on the streets.

Danny Kadden, Olympia

A sad ending for a friend

I lost a friend today. He took his own life because he was alone and he was tired, he didn’t know how to cope. He had a terminal illness and he was seeing multiple doctors, each of whom apparently thought they were doing right by him, helping him survive as best they could.

He had ignored his own cancer as he had helped his elderly wife through her dying days. He was struggling to survive himself and the struggle became too much. I did my best to support him but I also did not realize the extent of his frustration.

This is my call out to health care providers who deal with elderly, single patients who have no local family or support groups. I know this is a difficult time, with COVID and all, but please think about your patients as human beings. He needed a social worker or case manager but had neither. I feel like I failed him but at the same time, I tried to make him a priority, and made sure he knew he had a friend.

I grieve tonight, knowing he should have had a better choice.

Marilyn Macdonald, Tumwater

Congress needs to codify Roe v. Wade

It doesn’t matter if rape or incest, or poverty, or a one-night stand, or years of marriage created an unwanted pregnancy.

The how and why an egg got fertilized is not your business. If it were, you’d need to spend 40 hours a week thinking about and judging your neighbors’ pregnancies, each and every one.

What is your business, your concern, as a member of a community of humans who care about humans, is this:

Abortion procedures need to be medically safe and available to women so that they don’t die, fall into poverty, or lose their jobs, their dreams, their potential.

Only women get pregnant. Only women get to choose if they’ll remain pregnant. Access to birth control, family planning support, child care, food, clothing, employment, and housing remain rights we, as a community, must rely upon each other to provide.

Access to safe abortion demands that same respect.

Please demand that Congress create federal legislation protecting reproductive choice and assuring safe and accessible medical abortions to those women who require them.

It doesn’t matter why.

Liza R. Rognas, Olympia