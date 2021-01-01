Did Loren Culp play Little League? Lessons youth sports teach us about winning and losing

A Capitol Little League team heads to the baseball diamond for season-opening ceremonies in Tumwater in 2010. Olympian file photo

Here it is, the beginning of a new year, and what am I thinking about? Baseball, America’s pastime. There is perhaps nothing more quintessentially American than baseball.

My son Aaron’s first invitation came when he was in first grade — do you want to join a youth baseball team? By second grade, Aaron felt he was ready and decided to jump in. Coaches were parent volunteers and soon I had jumped in as well.

What a delightful comic adventure those first two years were. Young 7- and 8-year-olds learning to throw, catch, and hit with small youth bats. Here is a little tyke with his first baseball glove, so stiff he could hardly wiggle his fingers. There is another with an older sibling’s well-worn mitt. Coaches were the pitchers that first year and the ball was somewhat spongy.

The highlight for at least for some of the kids was choosing the team’s name — the Dragons. After weeks of practice, and a few practice games, the team was ready for its first “real” game. Who knows what the score was? Since the goal was to learn baseball, every child played in every game; playing time was distributed fairly evenly. Games ended with each team giving a cheer for the other and then a ceremonial race around the bases.

The following years — three for Aaron — things became a bit more serious. First, there were hard balls and regular aluminum bats. Everyone was getting better at playing baseball and having lots of fun. Now there were real uniforms and they played real games, with real umpires. The league kept track of wins, losses, and team records. As a result, winning and losing was becoming more important. Some kids were enjoying a growth spurt and by virtue of size and better coordination started to play better. And now there was competition for playing time, with the more able players getting more.

Win or lose, after each game there was a familiar ritual. First, the cheer for the opponents and then a team’s players lined up and gave each of their opponents a high-five and said “good game.” And, for most games, one of the parents brought snacks. There’s nothing like a little sugar after a hard-fought contest.

Does anyone remember Robert Fulghum’s 1988 book, “All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten?” It was a bestseller for several years, as I recall. The basic premise of the title essay was that if we adults could just remember and live by those basic lessons of kindergarten, we’d all be a lot happier.

Although Fulghum didn’t write about youth baseball, the lessons are the same. Kids learn the basics of the game, of course, and to sharpen their skills and knowledge. But that’s almost incidental to the real-life lessons youth baseball teaches about fair play and civility.

One thing youngsters learns from baseball, and all youth sports, is to accept failure. No one gets a hit every time. Even the best big-league hitters fail in about two-thirds of their at-bats. If you strike out this inning, you’ll get another chance. The game, and life, is about trying your best every time, then accepting the result and moving on.

Another lesson, perhaps the most important and basic, is this: Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. In any endeavor where we keep score, this is a basic truism. And whining and complaining afterwards, or arguing that the scorekeeper doesn’t know how to add, won’t help.

These are things every youth baseball player learns to understand and appreciate. They line up to congratulate the winners, knowing that if they want to win, they have to practice more and try harder. This is how it works, in baseball and in life.

All this is what makes me wonder if Loren Culp ever played any youth sports.

George Walter is the Nisqually Indian Tribe’s environmental program manager and a member of The Olympian’s 2020 Board of Contributors. He may be reached at gwalter5665@gmail.com