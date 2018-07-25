Stunning close-up encounter with orca pod off Key Peninsula

This compilation of clips recorded by remote cameras document how effectively Washington wildlife can adapt to civilization by crossing under bridges and using culverts and jumpouts to avoid highway traffic.
It's still under construction, but a new multi-use parking lot is opening Saturday south of the Point Defiance boat launch. The lot will have space for more than 100 cars, boat trailers and other vehicles.
A remarkably dry spring will resume this weekend as forecasters predict temperatures to rise into the 80s. It's a prime opportunity to go hiking. This video provides some simple advice to make your journey more enjoyable.
A U.S. Navy team rescued a group of Boy Scouts from the summit of Mount Baker Monday morning, June 4 after the foursome got lost in poor visibility and dug a snow cave for shelter overnight, when temperatures dropped below freezing.
Seeing a wild animal in the backcountry can be an incredible experience. But knowing how to behave in an encounter might make all the difference. Experts at Denali National Park in Alaska provide tips for encounters with bears, wolves, and moose.
Life can be a little scary, especially when you're a fawn trying to navigate a road as a car approaches. Jessie Larson of Bremerton shot this touching footage of the mother's rescue after turning off her car to ease their concern.