Family rescues whale shark entangled in fishing line

A family diving off the coast of Kaunolu, Hawaii, saved a whale shark from a potentially life-threatening situation on July 29, by removing some heavy fishing line that had become wrapped around it.
By
Curious black bear moseys around Gig Harbor backyard

Living

Curious black bear moseys around Gig Harbor backyard

Bears sightings have been abundant this summer. Now Jeff Tjernagle can count himself among the visited after his surveillance camera captured a large black bear wandering through his backyard in the Cana Rana neighborhood of Gig Harbor last Saturday.

A beginner's guide to safe and happy hiking

Living

A beginner's guide to safe and happy hiking

A remarkably dry spring will resume this weekend as forecasters predict temperatures to rise into the 80s. It's a prime opportunity to go hiking. This video provides some simple advice to make your journey more enjoyable.