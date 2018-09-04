Tiny turtle hatchling gets helping hand on its way to sea

This sea turtle hatchling is determined to make the journey from its egg on Oak Island, N.C. to its new home in the ocean, no matter what obstacles get in its way.
Curious black bear moseys around Gig Harbor backyard

Bears sightings have been abundant this summer. Now Jeff Tjernagle can count himself among the visited after his surveillance camera captured a large black bear wandering through his backyard in the Cana Rana neighborhood of Gig Harbor last Saturday.

A beginner's guide to safe and happy hiking

A remarkably dry spring will resume this weekend as forecasters predict temperatures to rise into the 80s. It's a prime opportunity to go hiking. This video provides some simple advice to make your journey more enjoyable.

