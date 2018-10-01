Gay penguins take chick from straight parents at Denmark Zoo

A gay penguin couple took a chick from its parents, who had gone for a swim, according to zookeepers at Denmark’s Odense Zoo. Zookeepers intervened to retrieve the baby and return it back to its parents.
Curious black bear moseys around Gig Harbor backyard

Curious black bear moseys around Gig Harbor backyard

Bears sightings have been abundant this summer. Now Jeff Tjernagle can count himself among the visited after his surveillance camera captured a large black bear wandering through his backyard in the Cana Rana neighborhood of Gig Harbor last Saturday.

