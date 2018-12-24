Your first 2019 hike could be on Washington State Parks. 2 days in January are free

It’s free to visit Washington state parks New Year’s Day, one of 12 days that day-use visitors won’t need a Discover Pass in 2019.
The $10 one-day or $30 annual Discover Pass usually is required to visit state parks, but not Jan. 1, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission said in a release.
Many of the parks also have organized hikes planned for that day.
For more information visit adventureawaits.com.
State Parks also are free to access:
▪ Jan. 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Day
▪ March 19, the State Parks’ 106th birthday
▪ April 20, a spring free day
▪ April 22, Earth Day
▪ June 1, National Trails Day
▪ June 8, National Get Outdoors Day
▪ June 9, Free Fishing Day
▪ Aug. 25, the National Park Service’s birthday
▪ Sept. 28, National Public Lands Day
▪ Nov. 11, Veterans Day
▪ Nov. 29, an autumn free day
Visitors to land managed by the state Department of Natural Resources and Department of Fish and Wildlife still need a Discover Pass on those days and on Jan. 1, and visitors to Sno-Parks will still need Sno-Park permits.
