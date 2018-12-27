Outdoors

Early January razor clam dig approved by Department of Fish and Wildlife

By Logan Stanley

December 27, 2018 03:36 PM

Razor clam harvesters are allowed to take no more than 15 razor clams and must keep the first 15 they dig (Toni L. Bailey/The Olympian) ORG XMIT:
Starting Jan. 2, evening razor clam digs will be allowed at Twin Harbors and other Washington beaches, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced.

Digs will happen daily through Jan. 6. Dan Ayres, the WDFW coastal shellfish manager, urged diggers to hit the beach about one or two hours before low tide.

“Diggers should come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly at this time of year when the best low tides come after dark,” Ayres said.

The dig schedule is as follows:

  • Jan. 2 at 4:22 p.m. at Twin Harbors;

  • Jan. 3 at 5:06 p.m. at Twin Harbors;

  • Jan. 4 at 5:46 p.m. at Twin Harbors and Mocrocks;

  • Jan. 5 at 6:23 p.m. at Twin Harbors and Copalis; and

  • Jan. 6 at 6:59 p.m. at Twin Harbors and Mocrocks.

The digs were approved after state shellfish managers with the WDFW concluded the clams were safe to eat after receiving the results of marine toxin tests.

All diggers who are 15 years old and older must have an applicable 2018-2019 fishing license to harvest razor clams. Under state law, diggers are allowed 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig.

Ayers said in the news release a second dig in January is expected as the WDFW waits for an another round of toxin tests.

Additional information on the digs is available on the WDFW’s website.

Logan Stanley: 360-754-5433, @LSscribe

