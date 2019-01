Hilton Head crew hooks 7 sharks in a day — and one was ‘almost as wide as the boat’

January 23, 2019 08:31 PM

Outcast Sport Fishing of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, hooked seven great white sharks in one day on Jan. 18, 2019. The crew managed to tag four of them — including what could be the "largest male (great) white shark tagged in the Atlantic."