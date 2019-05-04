St. Helens Visitor Center, State Parks announce summer programs

Visitors look at the mountain from display windows at the Johnston Ridge Observatory at Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument. AP file photo

Starting May 17, the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center – run by Washington State Parks – will begin offering talks educating visitors on the history, eruption and recovery of the volcano.

The program will run hourly, 10:25 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until June 2. Each session will last 20 to 25 minutes.

The center will add programming starting June 7. From then until Sept. 2, it will offer three talks each day Monday through Thursday, scheduled for 10:25 a.m., 12:55 p.m. and 2:25 p.m. During that period, the Sunday schedule will begin at 11:25 a.m.

Meanwhile, the agency will offer Junior Ranger campground programs at Ike Kinswa and Lewis and Clark state parks. Those programs will be from 7 to 8 p.m. and cover topics like the environment, local wildlife, and hiker preparedness. They will feature an interactive craft or activity.

The ranger programs will be held on Saturdays. At Lewis and Clark, they’re scheduled for June 29, July 13 and 27 and Aug. 10 and 24. The Ike Kinswa events will take place May 25, June 8 and 22, July 6 and 20 and Aug. 3, 17 and 31.