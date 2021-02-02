Hypothermic man lost near Mount Ellinor rescued by DNR over weekend

Officer Neal Schuster with his ATV with snow tracks after rescuing a man lost in the snow near Mount Ellinor on Saturday. Courtesy of the Department of Natural Resources

A hypothermic man lost in the snow in the Olympic National Forest over the weekend was rescued by a Washington state Department of Natural Resources police officer assisting the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the US Forest Service.

The 54-year-old man was driving in deep snow toward Mount Ellinor on Friday when his vehicle got stuck. At some point, the man chose to try to walk out of the forest, and nobody was able to contact him.

Mason County first responders reached out to DNR Officer Neal Schuster for help with their search and rescue operation at noon Saturday. Schuster retrieved his ATV with snow tracks from DNR’s office in Tahuya before meeting deputies and firefighters along Forest Service Road 24.

The road was impassible even for four-wheel-drive SUVs with tire chains on.

Schuster unloaded his ATV and took a West Mason firefighter as his passenger to where they believed they would find the man.

After traversing three miles of deep snow, Schuster and the firefighter found the man along the edge of the road, soaking wet, in a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a single shoe. He was frostbitten, severely hypothermic, disoriented, and unable to communicate. The man was so weak that Schuster and the firefighter had to load him onto the ATV before transporting him to waiting medics below.

Medics took him to a hospital.

DNR officials warn this is a cautionary tale for those planning to head outdoors in the winter. Those heading out to play in the snow should bring warm and waterproof clothing, food and water, and let others know where they are going and when they expect to return.

Also be sure to check weather and road reports to know the expected conditions, and to keep a full tank of fuel in the vehicle.