Want to spend the summer outside? Washington state parks are hiring for the summer

Snow may be melting outside, but seasonal workers are being recruited now for the Washington State Parks spring and summer seasons.

Each summer, State Parks employs 400 park aides and 45 senior park aides to work the busy season, which runs from April through September.

Park aides register campers, maintain trails, clean campgrounds and comfort stations and perform a variety of custodial maintenance chores. They also may work in park offices, interact with visitors, and help with interpretive and educational programs.

“Seasonal park aide positions are perfect for high school or college students who need a good summer job — or for someone looking for a great seasonal job outdoors,” said State Parks Director Don Hoch. “Many find it’s a first step to a lifelong career in parks and recreation or environmental work.”

Applications are open now through August. Park aides earn between $14 and $17.94 an hour, depending on qualifications and experience. More information and online applications are at www.careers.wa.gov. Enter “park aide” or the name of a specific state park in the website’s search function.