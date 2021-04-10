Ape Cave at Mount St. Helens to reopen with a new reservation system

The popular Ape Cave Interpretive Site on the south side of Mount St. Helens will reopen to the public on May 18 using a new reservation system. Staff file, 2008

The popular Ape Cave Interpretive Site on the south side of Mount St. Helens will reopen to the public on May 18 using a new reservation system.

The site was closed to the public a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to replace toilets at the site, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release. It has remained closed since that time.

When Ape Cave reopens, visitors will be required to obtain a timed reservation ticket in advance of their visit.

The forest is implementing the change to improve visitors’ experience, to protect the fragile cave ecosystem and natural resources, and to reduce visitor congestion and improve safety in the area, according to the press release.

Reservations are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily May 18 through Sept. 30 and cover a two-hour time period.

Timed reservations tickets can be obtained through recreation.gov in advance. Tickets are free, but there is a $2 service fee charged by the website. Visitors will only need one ticket for each vehicle visiting Ape Cave.

Seventy percent of the timed reservations tickets will be available starting at 7 a.m. April 29. The remaining reservations will be made available on a rolling basis, three days in advance. This will provide visitors more flexibility with short-term trip planning, according to the Forest Service.

Admission tickets will not be available at Ape Cave, but may be purchased through recreation.gov if available up until the first hour of a two-hour ticket window. Due to limited cellular coverage near Ape Cave, some cellphone users may experience poor or no reception at the site.

In addition to a timed reservation ticket, a Northwest Forest Pass, Interagency Pass, or Day Pass are required to visit Ape Cave. Passes are sold online or through local vendors. Day Passes are available on site for $5, cash or check.

For more information, call 360-449-7800 or visit the Forest Service website.